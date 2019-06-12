OFFERS
Sat, June 15
Woman gets 7 years for trying to lure 14-year boy for sex

Lisa Corn was sentenced Wednesday, June 12, 2019, by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on her May guilty pleas to attempted aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 1:32 p.m.

PHOENIX — A 34-year-old Phoenix woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for trying to lure a 14-year-old into having sex with her.

Lisa Corn was sentenced Wednesday by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge on her May guilty pleas to attempted aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Numerous other counts were dismissed under an agreement with prosecutors.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, investigators believed Corn began communicating with the boy while they were playing Xbox video games and then sent him photos, emails and text messages.

