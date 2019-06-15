OFFERS
Appeals court hopeful withdraws after plagiarism discovery

Arizona Chief Justice Scott Bales. An attorney pulled her application for an Arizona Court of Appeals judgeship Friday after it became public that she plagiarized U.S. Supreme Court justices in her submission.

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:19 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – An attorney pulled her application for an Arizona Court of Appeals judgeship Friday after it became public that she plagiarized U.S. Supreme Court justices in her submission.

Arizona Supreme Court spokesman Aaron Nash confirmed that Kristina Reeves asked to withdraw from consideration.

Reeves had sent in a revised application after Arizona Chief Justice Scott Bales raised questions about passages that were apparently copied earlier this week.

Bales’ assistant emailed Reeves Tuesday noting that her statement as to why she was seeking the post “in several places quotes verbatim from Justice Neil Gorsuch’s 2017 opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, although your statement does not attribute these remarks to him.

Chief Justice Bales has asked me to call this to your attention.”Reeves responded minutes later, saying she appreciated Bales bringing the issue to her attention.

“It certainly was not my intention to include anything inappropriate in my statement, and I apologize for any concern anything in my statement may have raised,” Reeves wrote. “While I do not believe there is anything in my statement that is improper, I would prefer to simply eliminate any concern. Is it possible for me to submit a substitute statement of interest for my application?”

A review by Arizona Capitol Times later that day found passages directly copied from Gorsuch and fellow Justice Samuel Alito.

A receptionist for Reeves’ office said Friday that she declined comment other than to say she was no longer seeking the judgeship.

