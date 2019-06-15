OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 15
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona’s utility regulators to review shutoffs after death

Justin Olson
Courtesy

Justin Olson

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:21 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona utility regulators say they want an investigation and comprehensive review of electric and other utilities policies after a customer died last year when her power was cut off because she was $51 behind on her bill.

Arizona Corporation Commissioners Boyd Dunn and Justin Olson joined in the request. Commissioner Bob Burns separately filed a letter Friday seeking emergency rules that would stop disconnections when it is extremely hot. The commission meets Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Community View | Why is a utility monopoly trying to cast a shadow on us?
Review of request for electric bill hike begins
ACC candidates visit Kingman to talk energy rates, solar power
Is solar power under fire?
ACC to revisit free power line extension policy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News