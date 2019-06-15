Charges surface in ‘Burning Bush Bandit Case’

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Attorney’s Office is charging Charlie Lee Balluff, whose case is for now within the Kingman Cerbat Justice Court, with more than 20 counts mostly related to arson and reckless burning throughout the Kingman area.

Balluff, 39 of Kingman, was arrested without incident at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 as he left his home in the 3600 block of Bond Street. The counts charged by the attorney’s office date back to 2013.

The attorney’s office is charging Balluff with numerous counts of arson of a structure, a Class 4 felony. Most, if not all, are in relation to “dumpster” fires. The dates and locations for the alleged offenses are as follows:

On or about April 18, 2016 in the vicinity of 2160 Airway Ave; on or about Aug. 28, 2016 in the vicinity of 2230 N. Stockton Hill Road; on or about Nov. 6, 2018 in the vicinity of 2551 Airway Ave.; on or about March 3, 2019 in the vicinity of 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road; on or about March 17, 2019 in the vicinity of 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The arson of a structure counts continue:

On or about March 29, 2019 in the vicinity of 3715 N. Wells St. and on or about March 30, 2019 in the vicinity of 3487 N. Stockton Hill Road; on or about April 16, 2019 in the vicinity of 3500 E. Andy Devine Ave.; and on or about April 18, 2019 in the vicinity of 1964 John Wayne Drive.

Balluff is also charged with arson of a structure in relation to “dumpster” fires that occurred March 17 and 19, 2019. The attorney’s office charges that Balluff committed reckless burning, a Class 1 misdemeanor, on five separate occasions.

Those occasions alleged are:

On or about April 23, 2013 in the vicinity of Gordon Drive; on or about April 2, 2019 in the 1700 block of Gordon Drive; on or about June 5, 2019 in the vicinity of 222 Chestnut St.; on or about June 8, 2019 in the vicinity 3500 block of Burbank St.; and on or about June 8, 2019 in the vicinity of 454 Wilshire Ave.

Other counts charged by the attorney’s office include two counts of arson of a property, a Class 5 felony; one count of criminal littering, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and two counts related to drugs and drug paraphernalia.