OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 15
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Charges surface in ‘Burning Bush Bandit Case’

Charlie Lee Balluff

Charlie Lee Balluff

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Attorney’s Office is charging Charlie Lee Balluff, whose case is for now within the Kingman Cerbat Justice Court, with more than 20 counts mostly related to arson and reckless burning throughout the Kingman area.

Balluff, 39 of Kingman, was arrested without incident at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 as he left his home in the 3600 block of Bond Street. The counts charged by the attorney’s office date back to 2013.

The attorney’s office is charging Balluff with numerous counts of arson of a structure, a Class 4 felony. Most, if not all, are in relation to “dumpster” fires. The dates and locations for the alleged offenses are as follows:

On or about April 18, 2016 in the vicinity of 2160 Airway Ave; on or about Aug. 28, 2016 in the vicinity of 2230 N. Stockton Hill Road; on or about Nov. 6, 2018 in the vicinity of 2551 Airway Ave.; on or about March 3, 2019 in the vicinity of 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road; on or about March 17, 2019 in the vicinity of 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The arson of a structure counts continue:

On or about March 29, 2019 in the vicinity of 3715 N. Wells St. and on or about March 30, 2019 in the vicinity of 3487 N. Stockton Hill Road; on or about April 16, 2019 in the vicinity of 3500 E. Andy Devine Ave.; and on or about April 18, 2019 in the vicinity of 1964 John Wayne Drive.

Balluff is also charged with arson of a structure in relation to “dumpster” fires that occurred March 17 and 19, 2019. The attorney’s office charges that Balluff committed reckless burning, a Class 1 misdemeanor, on five separate occasions.

Those occasions alleged are:

On or about April 23, 2013 in the vicinity of Gordon Drive; on or about April 2, 2019 in the 1700 block of Gordon Drive; on or about June 5, 2019 in the vicinity of 222 Chestnut St.; on or about June 8, 2019 in the vicinity 3500 block of Burbank St.; and on or about June 8, 2019 in the vicinity of 454 Wilshire Ave.

Other counts charged by the attorney’s office include two counts of arson of a property, a Class 5 felony; one count of criminal littering, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and two counts related to drugs and drug paraphernalia.

photo

Some, but not all, of the locations at which Charlie Lee Balluff is accused of reckless burning or arson of a structure. (Daily Miner via Google Maps)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Suspected arsonist arrested after 6 year investigation
70-year-old Kingman-area man arrested in connection with dumpster fire
Downtown Kingman arsonist will serve time, then probation
Trial set for accused Dollar General armed robber
State alleges dangerous offenses for Dollar General robbery suspect

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News