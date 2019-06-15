OFFERS
Column | Mi apá, my dad

Miner Reporter Vanessa Espinoza’s dad, Ramon Espinoza, working on a piece of his art. He was working on a deer antler chandelier that was going over a billiards table. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Miner Reporter Vanessa Espinoza's dad, Ramon Espinoza, working on a piece of his art. He was working on a deer antler chandelier that was going over a billiards table. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:30 p.m.

“Hey chubs!” my apá yells from the living room.

“Yes?” I yell from my room.

“Hazme (make me) popcorn!” he says as he’s getting ready to watch a movie.

He loves popcorn and for some reason has me make it for him when he clearly knows how since he’s the one that taught me. I make him a large bowl of popcorn, grab a smaller bowl and the Valentina hot sauce. He’s sitting on the couch looking through Netflix deciding which movie he wants to see.

Most likely it’s an action movie, one with a heist, a comedy or one with the main character being an Italian mobster. It’s never a cartoon movie where the characters bust out in song every scene, which are usually my favorite.

We finally narrow down the movie, sit and watch while we eat a lot of popcorn.

Since I was little my apá has always provided for us. No, he didn’t give us everything we asked for, but we always had everything we needed. Although I’m almost 24 years old and my brother is in his early 20s, we know we can still go to him if we need financial help.

But my father isn’t just a popcorn-loving-movie-watching-provider, he’s an artist.

At first sight of this 5-foot-10-inch man, he may not look like an artist and he may not see himself as one. For over 30 years my apá has been a carpenter. He specializes in Southwestern furniture and all my life, my childhood home has had his work displayed.

For years growing up, I could hear the saw going off outside knowing he was building something new. Walking outside to see what he was doing, I would smell the saw dust that was flying all over his face and falling on the floor.

For the last few years he has mainly focused on deer antler chandeliers, lamps and metal art. The dining room table, kitchen cabinets, my childhood bed, dressers, chairs and, most importantly, my childhood home. My apá built our home from the ground up with help from his father (and a professional roofer). Like any artist, he has a hard time departing from his work. People can still walk into my house today and still find the same kitchen cabinets and dining room table, with a bit of a makeover.

Fathers teach their younglings many things. My apá taught me discipline, how to make popcorn, swim, and understand the concept of American football.

“TOUCHDOWN!” my apá screams from the living room as the Dallas Cowboys score.

Not only is he a football fan, he is also a soccer fan.

“GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!” he yells when Guadalajara scores.

He is the person that is scary and tough looking on the outside, but he’s very laid back. He knows when to be a friend and when to be a father. He knows when he can poke at us to make us laugh and when to give us, what I call his King Kong face, when it’s time for us to behave. He is the life of any party. He can have people laughing at any event, even during the most inappropriate situations like a funeral.

He is the father of Vanessa Espinoza and Ramon “Guero” Espinoza III. He is Ramon Espinoza.

Happy Father’s Day to every father out there and every father in spirit.

Contact
