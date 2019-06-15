Downtown road closures start Monday
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:28 p.m.
KINGMAN – Portions of East Beale Street and North 10th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21.
East Beale Street will be closed during those days and hours from North 10th Street to North Ninth Street.
North 10th Street will be closed from East Beale Street to East Andy Devine Avenue.
The closures are required as UniSource performs pole upgrades.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
