Event Calendar | June 16-23, 2019
TODAY
Chillin’ on Beale Street
3 p.m. Chillin’ on Beale Street is the third annual Father’s Day Cruise to the Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information, contact 714-488-1843.
TUESDAY
Space Discovery!
2-3:15 p.m. Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. Explore new out of this world activities and astronomical art projects. For children ages 7-12 and their caregivers. 928-692-2665.
Painted Mugs
6-8 p.m. Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. Paint decorations on a mug to take home. All supplies provided. Free to ages 18 and older only. 928-692-2665.
WEDNESDAY
Grief & Loss Support Group
6 p.m. White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Road. Meetings provide support to those struggling with issues related to grief and loss. 928-565-9000.
THURSDAY
Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy
7 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for kids (4-11).
FRIDAY
Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy
7 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for kids (4-11).
SATURDAY
Bye Bye Birdie: A Musical Comedy
1 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the Gallery at KCA or at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $5 for kids (4-11).
Farmers Market
8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.
Make-It! Light-Up Lightsaber!
2-3 p.m. Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N Burbank Street. Make your own full size light-up lightsaber. Construct your blade on June 15 and return on June 22 to create your hilt. Attendance at both programs required. Ages 13-18. 928-692-2665.
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
Concert in the Park: Doug Barnett
4 p.m. Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Free. Bring a picnic, lawn chairs, friends, and join Sounds of Kingman as they present their third concert. 928-715-0288.
