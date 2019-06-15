OFFERS
Ex-priest in molestation case returned to Arizona from Italy

Joseph John Henn (MCSO photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – A former Catholic priest who fled from Arizona to Italy in 2003 after being indicted on child molestation charges has been returned to the state.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that 70-year-old Joseph John Henn appeared before a judge on Friday after Italian authorities handed him over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Henn was indicted in 2003 on multiple counts of child molestation, attempted child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor and attempted sexual contact with a minor.

He allegedly abused at least three boys in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

