Sat, June 15
‘Freak Fest’ in September highlights BOS agenda

The Mohave County Superior Court, which a month ago requested nearly $73,000 in additional funds to cover projected deficits in the fiscal year 2019, is asking the board for another $33,000. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The upcoming Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting will kick off with a presentation by Executive Director of County Supervisors Association of Arizona Craig Sullivan, who will deliver a yearly legislative update to the board.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, in the Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The Mohave County Superior Court, which a month ago requested nearly $73,000 in additional funds to cover projected deficits in the fiscal year 2019, is asking the board for another $33,000.

The reason is a significant increase in jury trials, the second grand jury, and additional costs necessary for interpreters for non-English speaking litigants. The previously approved amount was based on the number of trials scheduled and anticipated at the time, the court claims. Since then, another 10 jury trials have been scheduled by year-end, and one matter requires a specialized interpreter to travel from outside of Mohave County.

Another interesting item on the agenda is a request to approve the South West Freak Fest to be held at the Davis Camp South Beach Pavilion and Beach area on Sept. 7, 2019 submitted by Ivy League Hustle.

The South West Freak Fest is a, “beach style festival in the heart of the Arizona sun,” and will include a live music and comedy festival with adult crowd interactive games and giveaways.

The event plans to have vendors selling merchandise, food and alcohol. Ivy League Hustle will provide private security and has submitted a traffic plan.

Mohave County Parks has spoken with the sheriff’s office, which recommends the provision of security.

In addition, Ivy League Hustle will be required to coordinate with the sheriff’s office for review of all required security prior to the event.

As per the parks approved fee schedule, the total fee will be $1,760, nonrefundable, for the South Beach rental and a $1,000 refundable security deposit.

Revenues collected from special events at Davis Camp support Mohave County Parks’ operations as a whole, including the four community parks countywide.

