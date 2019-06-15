Free food? Summer lunches provided for students

KINGMAN – Now that school is out, families can take their children for free summer lunches.

Families can grab lunch from 11:55 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. Monday through Thursday at The Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. Lunch is also served from 11:35 – 11:55 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Palo Christi Elementary School, 500 Maple St.

Free meals are served to children 18 years and younger. Adults can eat for $4.

All food must be consumed on site and adults are not permitted to eat off a child’s plate.

All sites will be closed on July 4.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District