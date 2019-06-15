OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 15
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free food? Summer lunches provided for students

Free summer lunches are offered at The Club for YOUth and Palo Christi Elementary School. (USDA photo)

Free summer lunches are offered at The Club for YOUth and Palo Christi Elementary School. (USDA photo)

Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Now that school is out, families can take their children for free summer lunches.

Families can grab lunch from 11:55 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. Monday through Thursday at The Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. Lunch is also served from 11:35 – 11:55 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Palo Christi Elementary School, 500 Maple St.

Free meals are served to children 18 years and younger. Adults can eat for $4.

All food must be consumed on site and adults are not permitted to eat off a child’s plate.

All sites will be closed on July 4.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

School may be out, but food is still in with summer program
School program feeds Kingman-area kids all summer
Goal: No hungry Arizona kids this summer
Kids eat for free at summer food program
Free summer lunch program growing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News