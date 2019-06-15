Obituary | Corinne Nancy Eller
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:28 p.m.
Corinne Nancy Eller (64) passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She had lived in Kingman since 2001. Her daycare business was well known throughout the Kingman area. In her time she watched children from infant age to young adults attending college.
Ms. Corinne, you will be missed.
She is survived by three children; Seth, Dawn and Pierce, and two grandchildren; Scott and Avery.
A Memorial Service will be announced.
