Obituary | Robyn Allen

At 1:58 p.m. June 8, the state of Arizona lost one of its finest residents. Mother, sister, mentor, friend, and once named Arizona State Nurse of the Year, Robyn Allen (62 years old) gave her last breath in the loving presence of her older sister, Rebecca, and her loving son, Tobias.

She joins her father; Herb, mother; Norma, and brother; Paul in the everlasting expanse of the afterlife after battling cancer since 2016. She leaves behind a grieving family and a legacy of determinism, independence, and teaching that will be felt for many generations to come.

Born in Piqua, Ohio in 1956, she moved to Arizona with her family in 1961. Raised on Cerbat Avenue near Kingman High School, she proved to be a precocious child with a proclivity toward music, specifically the trumpet. Enjoying many years of play and adventure with her own family and the many families that ran the streets surrounding Cerbat, she developed lifelong friendships with Gracie and Emma, and created mountains of memories.

In high school she excelled in marching band, cementing a passion for her instrument that would last for the rest of her life. Her last musical tenure was serving as First Chair Trumpet of the Kingman Orchestra where, in later years, she was joined by her sister Rebecca and son Tobias on percussion. It was this interest in music that led her to a crossroads when she prepared for her further education after high school.

At the age of 18 Robyn had been invited to audition for the prestigious performing arts school, Juilliard. She ultimately chose to stay closer to home and pursue a life in medical care. Traveling the short distance to Flagstaff instead of the long distance to New York City, she attended Northern Arizona University, which set her on course to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing. It was this decision that would benefit thousands upon thousands of people who came in contact with her until the day she passed.

Immediately hired at Kingman Regional Medical Center, she served with distinction for 38 years, once even earning the previously mentioned state award for nursing, which led to Kingman declaring that day “Robyn Allen Day.” While nursing she made lifelong friends in Dr. Ismail Bokhari, nurses Morgan, Kathy, Claire, Diane, Deb, Dee, Leon, and countless others. One of her life’s most important friendships was with Nurse Carol Spawn.

In the late ‘70s and ‘80s, Robyn stepped into help Carol, a single mother, raise her four children; Ginny, Erica, Michael, and James “Bub” Spawn. She loved them as if they were her own and cherished the many vacations and adventures they had all over the greater Southwestern U.S. But it wasn’t until 1997 that she knew the joys of motherhood herself.

Tobias Allen became Robyn’s adopted son when he was only 3 days old, and he was quickly embraced by his extended family. There was no mother more proud of her son than Robyn Allen. Toby now carries the special love his mother showered upon him on a daily basis and is now making a life of his own in the fiercely independent and forward thinking mold that his mother raised him in.

Upon learning of her cancer diagnosis in 2016, she and her sister Rebecca opted to live what years Robyn had left together, and in the best ways possible. They traveled, going back home to Ohio and many other destinations, and officially retired from their respective professions so that Rebecca could move back home to Kingman from Phoenix. There they entered into retired life with great exuberance, spending their days bowling, shooting pool, taking in movies at the theater off Stockton, and laughing the days away. The love they had for each other was, and remains to be, boundless.

Robyn Allen is survived by her sister, her son; Tobias, her brother; Reed and his son Hunter, her nephews; Jason and Jared (Jared, who stepped up greatly in the final days of her care), their wives; Jane and Jessica, their children; Jami, Jayna (of Jared and Jes) James, and Joan (of Jason and Jane). Her extended family includes the children of her deceased brother Paul and his wife June, Joshua and Michael.

She is in peace now and she will be remembered as a warm presence, who dreamed of beauty and sought to find the best in everyone she crossed paths.

Goodbye Auntie Robyn, we’ll love you, always.

In time the family will be having a celebration of life party. They’ll let you know the details at such time. Please send condolences to Tobias Allen and Zumwalt families to 7652 E. Mesa Vista Ct., Kingman AZ 86401.

The family would like to send a special thanks to KRMC Hospice.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may also be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.