Obituary | Travis Semm
Travis Semm, 34, passed away June 1, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Travis was born Feb. 24, 1985 in El Monte, California to Larry and Linda Semm. Although Travis never had children, he did have family and many friends.
He was last employed at True Value Distribution Center. His interests included road and mountain biking, camping, rock crawling, playing the drums, and enjoying all that the Arizona desert has to offer.
Travis is survived by his parents, his sister; Jenna Alvarado, sister in law; Jaime Alvarado, all of his uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Wes and Donna Semm, grandmother; Joline Bazinet; and uncle; Michael Bazinet.
He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held June 30, 2019. More information will be announced at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Travis’s family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services.
