OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 15
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rep. Cobb to explain $20M for interchanges

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) in Kingman, June 3, 2019. Cobb is scheduled to explain the $20 million appropriation from the state for two interchanges east of Route 66 on Interstate 40 on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda, Daily Miner)

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) in Kingman, June 3, 2019. Cobb is scheduled to explain the $20 million appropriation from the state for two interchanges east of Route 66 on Interstate 40 on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Photo by Agata Popeda, Daily Miner)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will host a news conference with State Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, to discuss the appropriated $20 million by the state for two interchanges. The news conference will be held in the upstairs conference room at the Powerhouse Visitor’s Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

For over 40 years, the Rancho Santa Fe interchange, also known as Rattlesnake Wash, has been identified as a critical transportation infrastructure needed to boost the economic vitality of northwest Arizona. The interchange and connector roads will connect Kingman’s Municipal Airport and Industrial Park to Interstate 40 and the future Interstate 11 commerce corridor.

Thanks to the Cobb’s advocacy in the legislature, and long-standing support of leaders in the City of Kingman and Mohave County, as well as Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association, WACOG and others, state leaders are recognizing Kingman as an important area for economic development.

The state’s appropriation provides a portion of the funding for the interchange. The City of Kingman is working with landowners on a public-private partnership that will address funding for the connector streets and utilities.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2748 that includes language on state Capital Outlay Appropriations. One section specifically appropriates $20 million to Kingman for traffic interchanges east of Kingman on I-40.

Before receiving the funds, the City must prove to the state it has the balance needed to complete the projects.

This money could also be including the Kingman Crossing project, as the legislation signed by Ducey stipulates two interchanges.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State offers $20M for interchanges, City must finance the balance
I-11 project brought to Governor Ducey's office
Council members, vice mayor elected to be interchange delegation
State Rep. Cobb is on board with two interchanges
State Republicans gear up for fight with governor over income taxes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News