Sat, June 15
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Rep. Cobb to speak at annual chamber dinner

State Rep. Regina Cobb

State Rep. Regina Cobb

Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – State Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, is slated to speak at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Installation of New Officers event.

The dinner takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the chamber’s offices, 405 E. Beale St.

Information provided by Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce

