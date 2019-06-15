Rep. Cobb to speak at annual chamber dinner
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 7:29 p.m.
KINGMAN – State Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, is slated to speak at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Installation of New Officers event.
The dinner takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the chamber’s offices, 405 E. Beale St.
Information provided by Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce
