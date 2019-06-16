Phoenix Mayor 'sick' by video of police encounter with young family
PHOENIX – (AP) Mayor Kate Gallego is calling for action after disturbing footage emerged of an altercation involving officers and a young family .
A video released Friday shows Phoenix police officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a father and a pregnant woman holding her 1-year-old.
Police had been responding to a Family Dollar for a report of shoplifting. The parents say their daughter had stolen a doll from the store, unbeknownst to them.
Gallego issued a statement Saturday saying "it was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional."
She's expediting the deadline for police-worn cameras to August and requested a community meeting Tuesday.
Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams said an internal investigation is underway.
The family filed a $10 million claim against the city of Phoenix alleging police committed civil rights violations.
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County supervisor testifies to Congress for uranium mining
- Suspected arsonist arrested after 6 year investigation
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Obituary
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
19
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*