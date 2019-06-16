Firefighter’s Memorial Park is now home to ‘modern, unique playground equipment’ made by Kompan

The new playground equipment at Firefighter’s Memorial Park is state-of-the-art and provides more than just a fun space for families and their children.

Ryan Fruhwirth, recreation coordinator, explained that the City has been working on the project for a while now. It was funded through grants, but also included donations of materials, at a cost of $163,000.

“A new, modern, state-of-the-art playground facility has been badly needed at Firefighters Park since they tore down the old wooden-style ones that we had since the 1970s,” Fruhwirth said.

The Kompan playground equipment now at the park, 2201 Detroit Ave., provides the City with exactly what it was looking for. It does more than give children a space to get the wiggles out and have a good time with friends and family. The equipment is actually geared toward child development, Fruhwirth said.

“It targets cognitive and physical skills,” he said. “It’s not only fun, but educational and enriching.”

One way that goal is achieved, according to Kompan, is through the Kompan Play Institute conducting research to help ensure playgrounds provide that educational and developmental aspect. Fruhwirth also noted that the equipment is “built to last” for decades and is versatile with something to offer for kids of all ages.

And he said older generations may not even recognize much of the equipment due to it being, again, state-of-the-art.

So what all does the park now have to offer?

The Kompan equipment at the park includes a swing with a basket and two belts that has a “best user age” of 2 to 12-years-old. There are also two “spinners” at the park. One is smaller, made for children ages 5-12, and another is larger with a best user age of 5 years or older.

A “Rigel,” aimed at serving ages 5-15, now also calls the park home.

“The Rigel offers challenges of climbing and spinning at every angle,” Kompan writes on its website. “With a Surf-Around Spinner at one end and a Jacob’s Ladder at the other, this structure creates quite a buzz in a small package. The center stabile features a suspended Playshell and a triangular rocking frame for balancing and climbing.”

Then there’s a piece of equipment called the “circuit,” recommended for children ages 2-5. It has slides, activities and a climbing apparatus. Along those same lines, the park now has a Spacenet.

“Today the iconic Spacenets stand as expressive icons all over the world and encourage children to crawl to the top to experience the height, and to develop new skills and be self-confident for their achievements,” according to the Kompan website.

Lastly, the park now boasts a Junior Spica and a Tipi Carousel for children to spin their hearts out.

“It is very modern, very new,” Fruhwirth said of the equipment.

The City of Kingman will celebrate the park’s new additions at a ribbon cutting ceremony set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Firefighter’s Memorial Park. To be offered are cupcakes and bottled water.

“It should just be a nice way to officially kick-off this new addition to Firefighter’s Memorial Park,” Fruhwirth said. “It’s been a long time coming, so we’re going to be very happy to have this. This is definitely modern, unique playground equipment.”