OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 17
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Thank you KGVAR members and participants

It took the effort of many to raise $8,135 for Kingman Area Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission, and St. Vincent De Paul through Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors. (Courtesy)

It took the effort of many to raise $8,135 for Kingman Area Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission, and St. Vincent De Paul through Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors. (Courtesy)

Kerry Dempsey, Association Executive Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS®
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:30 p.m.

The Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS would like to say thank you to all our members and everyone who participated in this year’s Funds For Food Drive. The event ran from March 14 – June 5. $8,135 was raised with proceeds benefiting: Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul.

Individual or Team

Leanne Smith, REALTOR® at Dirt Road Real Estate, Ann White, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Robin Day, Staff at KGVAR, Bill Barnes, Associate Broker at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Lori Chambers, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Mike Wagner, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Colleen Faucher, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Sue Smith, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Wes Hassell, Associate Broker at Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty, Phillip E. Lacey, REALTOR® at Eagle Realty, Jonny Meins, Associate Broker at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Diane Pherigo, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Leroy Wissinger, Broker at Eagle Realty, Larry Burlew, Associate Broker at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Susan Beck, REALTOR® at Dirt Road Real Estate, Michael Hofstadter, REALTOR® at Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty, Mindy Terlesky, REALTOR® at Kingman Premier Properties, Julie Olszewski, REALTOR® at Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, Phil Reinhardt, REALTOR® at Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, Carmen Jimenez, REALTOR® at Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, Gene Brown, REALTOR® at Kingman Bullhead Home Realty, and Sandra Gaumond, Associate Broker at Kingman Premier Properties.

Real Estate Offices

RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Individual Affiliates

Ginny Carter of Daze Transfer & Storage, Debi Sherwood of UnionHome Mortgage, Laurie Barthlow of Chicago Title, Veronica Mascarello of Pioneer Title Agency, Vicki Hart of Old Republic Home Warranty, Lisa Wilson of Chicago Title, Jerald Woodworth, of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Dean Koalska of Chicago Title, Barbara McKune of Nova Home Loans, and Mike Frank of Nova Home Loans.

Affiliate Offices

Budget Blinds, Mission Bank, and Desert Property Inspection Services.

Individual Appraiser or Appraisal Office

Charlie Kizer, Appraiser at Kizer Appraisals

Non-Member Donations

Gary Davidson

Thank You to:

Floyd & Company for our Give Back Night, everyone who attended and worked at our Bingo Fundraiser, and everyone who gave at our Quarterly Meetings and Annual Member Event.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter | To our donors
Thank You: KGVAR members for the successful food drive
Letter of thanks: Realtors stepped up for food bank
Letter | Thank you for donating
Letter | Thank you to sponsors, participants of Red Kettle Run

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News