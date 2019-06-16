Letter | Thank you KGVAR members and participants

The Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS would like to say thank you to all our members and everyone who participated in this year’s Funds For Food Drive. The event ran from March 14 – June 5. $8,135 was raised with proceeds benefiting: Cornerstone Mission, Kingman Area Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul.

Individual or Team

Leanne Smith, REALTOR® at Dirt Road Real Estate, Ann White, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Robin Day, Staff at KGVAR, Bill Barnes, Associate Broker at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Lori Chambers, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Mike Wagner, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Colleen Faucher, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Sue Smith, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Wes Hassell, Associate Broker at Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty, Phillip E. Lacey, REALTOR® at Eagle Realty, Jonny Meins, Associate Broker at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Diane Pherigo, REALTOR® at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Leroy Wissinger, Broker at Eagle Realty, Larry Burlew, Associate Broker at RE/MAX Prestige Properties, Susan Beck, REALTOR® at Dirt Road Real Estate, Michael Hofstadter, REALTOR® at Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty, Mindy Terlesky, REALTOR® at Kingman Premier Properties, Julie Olszewski, REALTOR® at Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, Phil Reinhardt, REALTOR® at Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, Carmen Jimenez, REALTOR® at Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert, Gene Brown, REALTOR® at Kingman Bullhead Home Realty, and Sandra Gaumond, Associate Broker at Kingman Premier Properties.

Real Estate Offices

RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Individual Affiliates

Ginny Carter of Daze Transfer & Storage, Debi Sherwood of UnionHome Mortgage, Laurie Barthlow of Chicago Title, Veronica Mascarello of Pioneer Title Agency, Vicki Hart of Old Republic Home Warranty, Lisa Wilson of Chicago Title, Jerald Woodworth, of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Dean Koalska of Chicago Title, Barbara McKune of Nova Home Loans, and Mike Frank of Nova Home Loans.

Affiliate Offices

Budget Blinds, Mission Bank, and Desert Property Inspection Services.

Individual Appraiser or Appraisal Office

Charlie Kizer, Appraiser at Kizer Appraisals



Non-Member Donations

Gary Davidson

Thank You to:

Floyd & Company for our Give Back Night, everyone who attended and worked at our Bingo Fundraiser, and everyone who gave at our Quarterly Meetings and Annual Member Event.