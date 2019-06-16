Letter | Thank you Kingman Regional Medical Center

As a senior at death’s door, I have been given a second chance at life after 2-plus months in the hospital due to the care I received at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

My sincere gratitude to ER staff, the surgeons, the nurses, assistants, M.D. specialists who checked on me daily, intensive care, critical care, and anyone else who supported me when I was in a coma and through many tests.

Rigourous physical therapy at KRMC Rehab helped me regain strength and the ability to walk again. There’s no babysitting at rehab and you have to want to get better. Encouraging and kind words were in abundance, but strict doctor’s orders were the format. Meals at rehab were good – thanks to the professional dietitians, as well as the staff serving patients at mealtimes.

My appreciation also to NFP Insurance for keeping my job position open while going through this experience and ordeal. Humana nurses and physical therapy checking on me at home have been a help and a bonus, thanks to Humana.

I’m now looking forward to many more years with my family.

