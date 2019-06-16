Letter | Thank you Kingman Regional Medical Center
As a senior at death’s door, I have been given a second chance at life after 2-plus months in the hospital due to the care I received at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
My sincere gratitude to ER staff, the surgeons, the nurses, assistants, M.D. specialists who checked on me daily, intensive care, critical care, and anyone else who supported me when I was in a coma and through many tests.
Rigourous physical therapy at KRMC Rehab helped me regain strength and the ability to walk again. There’s no babysitting at rehab and you have to want to get better. Encouraging and kind words were in abundance, but strict doctor’s orders were the format. Meals at rehab were good – thanks to the professional dietitians, as well as the staff serving patients at mealtimes.
My appreciation also to NFP Insurance for keeping my job position open while going through this experience and ordeal. Humana nurses and physical therapy checking on me at home have been a help and a bonus, thanks to Humana.
I’m now looking forward to many more years with my family.
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County supervisor testifies to Congress for uranium mining
- Suspected arsonist arrested after 6 year investigation
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Obituary
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
19
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*