Licenses & Permits | June 17, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 7:
David Chism: 4092 E. Coronado Road, Lake Havasu City; electrical 200 amp.
Tom’s Six Star Construction: Kingman; demo duplex.
Ambient Edge: 9210 N. Diamond bar Ave., Kingman; replace 29 gallon water heater.
Tom’s Six Start Construction: 2049 S. Old Cooks Road, Kingman; demo three buildings.
Moises Espitia: Kingman; new power pole.
Air Control Home Services: 2101 E. Regents Road, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.
Ronald Snyder: 2715 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; move power pole.
Discreet Electric: 3717 N. Arivaca Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.
Walker Service Electric: 4702 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; replace 200 amp power pole.
Unique Home Builders of Havasu: 4176 E. Coronado Road, Lake Havasu City; demo burned garage.
Ambient Edge: 4571 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; HVAC replace package heat pump with heat strips.
Darlene Pepper: 11932 S. Sherry Road, Yucca; electrical power pole 200 amp.
Oatman American: Oatman; electric panel upgrade.
Sage Mountain Holdings: Cane Beds: electrical upgrade.
Discreet Electric: Golden Valley; 200 amp service on detached garage.
Jim Baldwin Roofing: 9915 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.
DeVault Electric: 1501 N. Fort Rock Road, Kingman; 200 amp service.
Daniel Ciesla: 10131 S. Plantation Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical.
UniSource Electric: Kingman; inspection of electrical box to set a new pole.
TY Barrile: Mohave Valley; electric.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 13:
Freiday Construction: North Willow Road, Kingman; residential; $506.
Megan Maher: 1941 Motor Ave., Kingman; awnings; $206.
Streamline Solar Power Systems: 3899 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
Select Electric: 936 Center St., Kingman; electric; $83.
DeVault Electric: 1721 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $47.
Truelove Plumbing: 340 El Rancho Drive, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Hill Development: 3412 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.
Angle Homes: 2289 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,822.
Brad Zumwalt: 3162 N. Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,601.
Angle Homes: 4140 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.
Angle Homes: 4083 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,367.
Angle Homes: 3281 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.
Angle Homes: 4134 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,678.
Prince Pools: 3813 Iroquois Lane, Kingman; pool; $695.
Kevin Ferry: 224 E. Beale St., Kingman; sign attached to building; $58.
Arizona Signs: 2017 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sign attached to building; $38.
