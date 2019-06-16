OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | June 17, 2019

(Daily Miner file photo)

(Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 7:

David Chism: 4092 E. Coronado Road, Lake Havasu City; electrical 200 amp.

Tom’s Six Star Construction: Kingman; demo duplex.

Ambient Edge: 9210 N. Diamond bar Ave., Kingman; replace 29 gallon water heater.

Tom’s Six Start Construction: 2049 S. Old Cooks Road, Kingman; demo three buildings.

Moises Espitia: Kingman; new power pole.

Air Control Home Services: 2101 E. Regents Road, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

Ronald Snyder: 2715 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; move power pole.

Discreet Electric: 3717 N. Arivaca Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.

Walker Service Electric: 4702 N. Powell Ave., Kingman; replace 200 amp power pole.

Unique Home Builders of Havasu: 4176 E. Coronado Road, Lake Havasu City; demo burned garage.

Ambient Edge: 4571 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; HVAC replace package heat pump with heat strips.

Darlene Pepper: 11932 S. Sherry Road, Yucca; electrical power pole 200 amp.

Oatman American: Oatman; electric panel upgrade.

Sage Mountain Holdings: Cane Beds: electrical upgrade.

Discreet Electric: Golden Valley; 200 amp service on detached garage.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 9915 Kingman Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.

DeVault Electric: 1501 N. Fort Rock Road, Kingman; 200 amp service.

Daniel Ciesla: 10131 S. Plantation Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical.

UniSource Electric: Kingman; inspection of electrical box to set a new pole.

TY Barrile: Mohave Valley; electric.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 13:

Freiday Construction: North Willow Road, Kingman; residential; $506.

Megan Maher: 1941 Motor Ave., Kingman; awnings; $206.

Streamline Solar Power Systems: 3899 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

Select Electric: 936 Center St., Kingman; electric; $83.

DeVault Electric: 1721 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $47.

Truelove Plumbing: 340 El Rancho Drive, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Hill Development: 3412 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

Angle Homes: 2289 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,822.

Brad Zumwalt: 3162 N. Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,601.

Angle Homes: 4140 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.

Angle Homes: 4083 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,367.

Angle Homes: 3281 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

Angle Homes: 4134 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,678.

Prince Pools: 3813 Iroquois Lane, Kingman; pool; $695.

Kevin Ferry: 224 E. Beale St., Kingman; sign attached to building; $58.

Arizona Signs: 2017 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sign attached to building; $38.

