Mayor wants City part of water committee

KINGMAN – A bill that establishes a water study committee to examine Mohave County groundwater depletion and develop potential solutions was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The committee must include one city or town council member, and Kingman Mayor Jen Miles “certainly hopes” Kingman will be the city included in the committee.

“Of course, that’s up to the legislators,” said Miles, who said the bill just passed and as far as she is aware, there are no appointees yet. “But that would be logical.”

“The reality is Kingman has a different relation to underground water,” Mayor added. “We rely on it, while Bullhead City, for example, gets its water from the river.”

The committee will also include a county supervisor, two persons who are actively engaged in animal or plant production, one person who represents industrial water, one person who represents a natural resource conservation district, one person who represents mining water users, one member of the public who owns three or more water wells, one member of the Arizona House of Representatives, and one member of the Arizona Senate as coachpersons.

Additionally, the state appropriated funds to the Arizona Department of Water Resources in fiscal year 2019 for the purposes of contracting with an independent consultant to estimate the rate of groundwater depletion in the Northwest basins planning area and the number of years of groundwater remaining in the basin.

Both reports (the committee’s and the independent consultant’s) should be submitted to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, President of the Senate and governor by Dec. 31, 2019.