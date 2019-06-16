OFFERS
Mohave Community College nursing program ranks third in the country

Two factors that helped push Mohave Community College to the top of the rankings are national board exam pass rates and job placement rates for graduates. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 2:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is ranked third for one of the best nursing programs in the country, according to RNCareers.org.

“We rigorously evaluated 1,892 RN programs across the country on a number of factors important to nursing students,” said Laura Jacobson, RNCareers.org representative. “We are pleased to announce that Mohave Community College is one of the best nursing schools in the nation with a grade of 94.28%.”

Two factors that helped push the college to the top of the rankings are national board exam pass rates and job placement rates for graduates.

According to the nursing program website, in 2017-2018 a little over 96% of recent MCC registered nursing graduates passed the national board exam on their first attempt, and the college has a 100% job placement rate for its graduates.

"We are honored to be recognized among the best in the country," said June Weiss, MCC director of nursing programs. "Our staff and faculty deserve a huge thank you for their intent focus on the students and how we teach, train and prepare each student for a successful career.”

To help accomplish that, the college recently added high-tech Virtual Patient Simulation Centers to each of its campuses for nursing students. The centers feature a computerized replica of a human that can mimic health problems and injuries nurses see in real life.

According to RNCareers.org, the nursing program is the highest cost in the state. It will cost about $11,356 per year, whereas the least expensive college in Arizona costs about $2,662 a year at Pima Community College.

There is so much demand for the college nursing program that it will be offering classes in the evening and weekends in the fall of 2019. The schedule allows students more flexibility to maintain full-time jobs while working on their career transition, Weiss said.

Registered nurses in Mohave County earn an average salary of $72,250 per year, according to the most recent salary data provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system and preparing great nurses is something we'd like to acknowledge Mohave Community College for doing so well,” Jacobson said.

