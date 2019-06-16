No arrests to follow in Havasu child’s drowning, authorities say

A Lake Havasu City child’s death last month has been ruled a tragic accident, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Pending the results of an autopsy by the Maricopa County Coroner’s Office, no arrests will be made in the case.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the small community of Jennie Drive on May 31 after receiving reports of a child found floating face down in her family’s swimming pool. Harlee Shanelle Netter, 2, was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later to Phoenix for emergency treatment. She died three days later at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Netter’s death came as a shock to Jennie Drive residents and family members. For one Nevada resident, her death evoked waves of grief just as powerful.

Jackay Netter hadn’t seen his daughter in more than a year. Estranged from Harlee’s mother, Netter says he attempted to maintain contact with Harlee even after her mother left Nevada abruptly and moved to Lake Havasu City.

“The last time I saw either of them was about a year ago,” Netter said in an interview this month. “I’ve tried to reach out and get in touch with them multiple times with no success. The mother essentially blocked me out of her life.”

According to Netter, custody over his daughter had never been established in Nevada courts before Harlee’s mother moved to Havasu. He hoped to obtain an attorney to gain joint custody, but he was too late.