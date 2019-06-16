OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 17
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Nominations for Arizona Teacher of the Year award due by June 30

Michelle Doherty, 2017 Arizona Teacher of the Year (Arizona Education Foundation/azedfoundation.org)

Michelle Doherty, 2017 Arizona Teacher of the Year (Arizona Education Foundation/azedfoundation.org)

Originally Published: June 16, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Education Foundation is seeking nominations by no later than June 30 for the 2020 Arizona Teacher of the Year.

Each year, the foundation spotlights contributions of 10 public school teachers from across Arizona. One of those is chosen as the AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year and represents the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Four finalists are named “Ambassadors for Excellence” and the remaining five are semi-finalists.

The selected top 10 are honored in the fall at the foundation’s annual Teacher of the Year awards.

The nomination process is open such that teachers can self-nominate, be nominated by a peer teacher, administrator, school or district committee, friend or family member.

To make a nomination, visit the foundation website: www.azedfoundation.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman teacher wins top award from statewide group
Susan Chan, KAOL executive director, retires after 25 years at the charter school
Golden Valley teacher wins achievement award
Finalists announced for Andy Awards
State school association honors Ford

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News