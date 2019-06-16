Nominations for Arizona Teacher of the Year award due by June 30
KINGMAN – The Arizona Education Foundation is seeking nominations by no later than June 30 for the 2020 Arizona Teacher of the Year.
Each year, the foundation spotlights contributions of 10 public school teachers from across Arizona. One of those is chosen as the AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year and represents the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Four finalists are named “Ambassadors for Excellence” and the remaining five are semi-finalists.
The selected top 10 are honored in the fall at the foundation’s annual Teacher of the Year awards.
The nomination process is open such that teachers can self-nominate, be nominated by a peer teacher, administrator, school or district committee, friend or family member.
To make a nomination, visit the foundation website: www.azedfoundation.org.
