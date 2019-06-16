There’s a diversity of views on abortion around Kingman

KINGMAN – When local church communities held the Sanctity of Life Event & Walk in Kingman on June 1, the Kingman Democratic Women’s Club came to “serve a pro-choice presence,” said club member Heather Patenaude.

“I saw the article in the paper announcing the event,” Patenaude said. “It said no pro-choice group will attend. And the Democratic Party is the only group in town, which considers pro-choice part of its platform. So we’ve decided we would have a rally, too.”

Susie Gestrine from Mohave County Democratic Central Committee was one of the attendees. She was the one who came up with the plan to gather donations for CASA, a national association that supports court-appointed advocates for abused or neglected children in order to provide them with a safe and healthy environment in permanent homes.

“We’ve done supply drives for them in the past and I figured I’d offer the opportunity to help support living children in foster care,” Gestrine said. “Not one attendee of the Sanctity of Life rally donated anything, even when directly given the opportunity to do so. We collected $127 that day amongst our group, including one donation we received from a homeless person at Locomotive Park.”

According to Patenaude, the contra-rally was successful. The participants, about dozen of them, chanted “My body my choice” as the Sanctity of Life Event holders spoke.

Patenaude thinks both sides of the debate are in fact “pro-life” and no side is pro-abortion. The difference is, one side identifies with the life of a fetus, and the other with a living-breathing human being (the mother). One side believes it is not right to impose opinions that stem from personal religious beliefs onto others.

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who says he is pro-life, describes the recent strict abortion ban law passed in Alabama as too strict, and that he still supports "exceptions for life of the mother, rape and incest."

While abortion wars continue all over the country, Arizona was quiet in 2019. No anti-abortion legislation was introduced this year, the first time in at least six years that has happened.

Kingman Democratic Women meet every first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Calico’s, 418 W. Beale St.