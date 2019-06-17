AZGFD accepting entries for Wildlife Calendar contest
KINGMAN – Mohave County has a lot of talented photographers and, of course, our county is the home of some of the most beautiful landscapes and interesting wildlife in Arizona.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is sponsoring a photo contest for those whose interests are Arizona’s diverse wildlife.
The winners of the contest will have their photos showcased in the 2020 calendar that is published in the November-December issue to Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.
To be entered and to ensure fairness, entries are “blind” meaning they are assigned a number and are evaluated anonymously.
According to the AZGFD, “photos are evaluated solely on creativity, photogenic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet the basic size and formatting requirements.”
Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019. Cash prizes will be awarded, too. Images can be entered via email or through a file sharing website.
For more information go to www.azgfd.gov/photocontest.
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Mohave 911
- Suspected arsonist arrested after 6 year investigation
- Mohave County supervisor testifies to Congress for uranium mining
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
19
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*