AZGFD accepting entries for Wildlife Calendar contest

KINGMAN – Mohave County has a lot of talented photographers and, of course, our county is the home of some of the most beautiful landscapes and interesting wildlife in Arizona.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is sponsoring a photo contest for those whose interests are Arizona’s diverse wildlife.

The winners of the contest will have their photos showcased in the 2020 calendar that is published in the November-December issue to Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.

To be entered and to ensure fairness, entries are “blind” meaning they are assigned a number and are evaluated anonymously.

According to the AZGFD, “photos are evaluated solely on creativity, photogenic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet the basic size and formatting requirements.”

Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019. Cash prizes will be awarded, too. Images can be entered via email or through a file sharing website.

For more information go to www.azgfd.gov/photocontest.