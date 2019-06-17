OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 17
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

AZGFD accepting entries for Wildlife Calendar contest

Your photo could be on the cover of the Arizona Game and Fish Department calendar. (AZGFD/courtesy)

Your photo could be on the cover of the Arizona Game and Fish Department calendar. (AZGFD/courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County has a lot of talented photographers and, of course, our county is the home of some of the most beautiful landscapes and interesting wildlife in Arizona.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is sponsoring a photo contest for those whose interests are Arizona’s diverse wildlife.

The winners of the contest will have their photos showcased in the 2020 calendar that is published in the November-December issue to Arizona Wildlife Views magazine.

To be entered and to ensure fairness, entries are “blind” meaning they are assigned a number and are evaluated anonymously.

According to the AZGFD, “photos are evaluated solely on creativity, photogenic quality, effectiveness in conveying the unique character of the subject, and whether or not submitted images meet the basic size and formatting requirements.”

Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019. Cash prizes will be awarded, too. Images can be entered via email or through a file sharing website.

For more information go to www.azgfd.gov/photocontest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Photo contest winners to be featured in Arizona Wildlife Views
Wildlife photo contest accepting entries
AZGFD announce photo contest winners for 2019 wildlife calendar
Wildlife photo contest is accepting entries
Amateurs, professionals invited to enter ADOT magazine photography contest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News