Buckeye police arrest man accused of killing roommate’s dog
BUCKEYE (AP) – Police in Buckeye say a man has been arrested for allegedly mutilating and beheading a dog.
They say 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza has been booked into a Phoenix jail on suspicion of two counts of animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor assault for allegedly attacking another prisoner.
It’s unclear if Vega Meza has a lawyer yet.
A woman told police she was moving her belongings out of a home she shared with Vega Meza on Saturday, but lost track of her dog.
Friends helping her move later noticed Vega Meza trying to load a small box onto a truck. The woman confronted Vega Meza and opened the box and found her headless dog inside.
