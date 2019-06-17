OFFERS
Mon, June 17
Council seeks solutions after sales tax repeal

With the passage of Proposition 413 at the last election, the City is looking for revenue sources. Council and staff will discuss options on the table at a work session at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 17, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – There’s a lot going on in the City of Kingman, so much so that Council is holding a second work session this week scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The focus of the work session, which will be for discussion only with no action to be taken, is the City’s wallet.

The first topic of discussion will be redevelopment areas and special taxing districts. Council and staff will consider the pros and cons of special taxing districts.

With the repeal of the 1% increase to the sales tax rate, the City is looking for revenue for streets improvements and capital improvement projects, among other things. To that end, the work session will include a talk on voter-approved revenue sources. Included on the agenda under the item is the possibility of establishing a primary property tax and increasing the transaction privilege tax rate.

Next on the list is development investment fees imposed on new development. Kingman had development investment fees between 2007 and 2012, and City Manager Ron Foggin has said Kingman will move forward with DIFs. The hope is to have them in place by the end of 2020.

The final two items for discussion are public safety and stormwater fees, and water and wastewater franchise fees.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

