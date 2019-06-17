OFFERS
Mon, June 17
Dear Abby | Single man falls off friends’ radar after they get married

By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m a 26-year-old single man. Most of my good friends are getting married, and when they do, they stop speaking to me. I have a hard time not resenting them for it. It makes me feel my company was a placeholder until they got married, and I’m not worth keeping around now that they have what they really want. It makes me feel like a second-class citizen.

Is this typical behavior or am I right to feel slighted? If you have any advice for someone in my situation, I’d appreciate it. – Placeholder in the East

Dear Placeholder: You may be taking this too personally. When people marry, their interests and their social schedules change. They tend to socialize with other newlyweds, which may be why you see less of them.

There could be many reasons why you are no longer included – among them that they don’t want you to feel like the odd man out. Make sure they know that won’t be the case, you still value their friendship and you would love to get together with them. That may prompt them to include you more often. Also, make a point of staying active and putting yourself in social situations where you can meet some new single friends.

Dear Abby: I have had a chronic illness for 15 years. It has a myriad of symptoms that are very painful. While some of them are fleeting, others last for weeks.

My family is angry with me because they say I am not dependable. It seems like every conversation requires some sort of explanation or apology. My husband is supportive, so our household is calm and reassuring. He says I should stop communicating with these relatives because the negativity is depressing and demoralizing. How can I get them to accept me as I am? – Anonymous in America

Dear Anonymous: You can’t force people who have no empathy to have it. For whatever reason, it isn’t in their DNA. You can, however, take care of YOURSELF. If seeing or talking with your relatives leaves you feeling worse, it would make sense to follow your husband’s advice.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

