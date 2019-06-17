Electrical program at Mohave Community College designed to add electricians to labor pool

In many areas around Kingman and in Mohave County, neighborhoods are growing. Houses are being built from the ground up getting ready for families to move in and make it a home.

In order to build those houses, contractors, architects and electricians are needed. With a high demand for homes built and low supply of electricians, Mohave Community College decided to add an electrical program to its curriculum.

Starting in the fall, people who are interested in furthering their education and interested in the electrical field can do so at MCC.

Jason Gee, associate dean of instruction and overseer of the CTE program, said the electrical program has been designed so that it’s flexible and adaptable.

“We have all this electrical equipment. We have similar HVAC equipment all on wheels that we can wheel in here from another campus to teach that program if we want,” Gee said.

The program is housed in building 600 and it’s designed to house various programs during the course of the school year. Equipment can be rolled in to teach another program and store other equipment on site.

Through the program, students will have the opportunity to obtain their residential wiring and commercial/industrial electricity certifications.

Certifications will show employers that graduates are ready to do wiring installation and provide help as an electrician. The commercial/industrial certificate will show employers that graduates know safety protocols, proper wiring techniques, proper installation and maintenance of low- voltage controllers and programmable logic controllers.

Students will also learn about solar energy and MCC is working with UniSource Energy Services on a partnership related to solar energy.

“We have the solar farms that are around town and we are hoping to have one of those on our campus, so that we can become and be a part of that so we can use it as an actual living lab,” Gee said.

Gee also mentioned Pegasus Group Holdings, a Nevada-based technology infrastructure corporation, which is building solar field of 717 acres in a Mohave County, and said it’s a perfect time to do this program.

To get the program ready, MCC has worked with electricians from Lake Havasu, Dave McAtlin, and Erick Johnston of Golden Valley.

“Because of their knowledge, those two and I sat down and built a curriculum and decided what equipment we were going to get,” Gee said.

Students can complete the program in one year and walk out the door with two certificates. Students will take 16 credits the first semester and 20 credits between the spring and summer. Local high school students will also be able to take the program and finish it in the course of two years and leave with the same credentials.

Gee said the community has been asking for an electrical program in the area, and it’s a need because of the increase in housing interest. Due to the 2008 recession, there aren’t many electricians in the area.

“So we have this dearth of electricians for the area, which is why this program needs to exist,” he said.

John Roe, electrical instructor, said the program is a need for the county because electric is where industries are going.

“What’s happening is that we are going to become all electric probably in 20 years. We will all be driving electric cars, all the (semi-trucks), which they already have, are going to be electric. The infrastructure for that requires charging stations. Instead of having fueling stations we are going to have charging stations,” Roe said.

The building also houses the Student Activities Council fitness facility, which is free for all students to use. The new building also has classrooms and the lab for the electrical program. The structure replaces the previous 600 building, which was nearly 50 years old and had been shuttered in recent years due to safety concerns. Kinney Construction Services was the design-build contractor, and Selberg Associates of Lake Havasu City was the architect.

Students interested can sign up for classes until Aug. 26, which is the first day of classes. There is space for 12 students, currently three are enrolled, and the program will expand based on need. For more information about the application process, visit www.mohave.edu, or call, 1-866-MOHAVECC.