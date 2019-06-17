Letter | Respect is a two-way street

I firmly feel that respect should be a two-way street, which means both parties should receive it. Plain and simple fact. Hint! Hint! To the mental health clinics and the legal departments as well.



If you expect your clients to be on time for their set appointments, then you should be there as well. Remember this! Excuses don’t solve the problem or get the job done. Get my drift now? Especially if your mental health doctor sets up the appointment.



Food for thought – There are many folks with serious mental issues who travel from all over this county and they shouldn’t have to wait three weeks to get their medication. Especially those who are suicidal.

Here is a very serious and critical question for you to really think about. How would you feel if one of your clients went off the deep end and committed suicide or worse, like take another life? Do you want their blood on your hands?

As I mentioned before, respect should be a two-way street. Have a nice day, bureaucrats. And God bless.

Keeping your word honors God as well. Here are four Bible scriptures for you to read and pray on:

Exodus 20:13,2 Exodus 20:15 Proverbs 16:29 Proverbs 12:5

By not showing up for your clients’ appointments, you’re robbing them of their time. Thou shalt not steal. Get the idea now people? Your clients’ time should be honored since they showed up.

Their time is as important as yours.