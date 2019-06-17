Letters | What can I do with husband’s military medals?

Maybe one of your readers has the same problem and a solution for me.

My late husband was a highly decorated Vietnam veteran and I do not know what to do with all of his medals (Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and others), his battle reports and uniforms.

I gave the kids copies of the paper citations that accompany the medals, a copy of his DD214, and his military notes (he was a tank commander) and photographs, but there seems to be no other interest.

So, what do others do with the remnants of a successful military career? Discarding such would be like wiping out a lifetime of loyalty and devotion to our nation’s security.

Any suggestions?