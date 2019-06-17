OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 17
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College prepares for presidential transition

Stacy Klippenstein (Photo courtesy of MCC)

Stacy Klippenstein (Photo courtesy of MCC)

Pam Ashley Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 7:28 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – When Stacy Klippenstein takes over as president of Mohave Community College July 1, he will have a new budget to administer.

The college’s governing board unanimously voted to approve the $45 million budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Board members Ashley Pascual and Susan McAlpine were absent from Thursday’s meeting, but three members in attendance were able to form a quorum and vote on several housekeeping issues.

In addition to the budget approval, Vance Miller, Julie Bare and Judy Selberg approved a $390,346 contract with Sunland Asphalt for parking lot work at the Kingman campus. The west side lot will be repaved, seal coated and striped before fall semester classes begin.

Diana Stithem will continue to serve as MCC’s interim president until the end of June. She will remain on board to assist with the presidential transition.

The next MCC governing board meeting is noon on Aug. 9 at the college’s North Mohave campus in Colorado City. The meeting will be telecast live at all of MCC’s campuses. In Havasu, the public is welcome to attend in room 508, which is in building 500.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCC Board of Governors selects Stacy Klippenstein as next president
Property tax boost proposed for Mohave Community College
MCC President Kearns retires, college now under new leadership
Finalists selected in Mohave Community College president search
Mohave Community College board raises taxes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News