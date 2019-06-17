Mohave Community College prepares for presidential transition

LAKE HAVASU CITY – When Stacy Klippenstein takes over as president of Mohave Community College July 1, he will have a new budget to administer.

The college’s governing board unanimously voted to approve the $45 million budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Board members Ashley Pascual and Susan McAlpine were absent from Thursday’s meeting, but three members in attendance were able to form a quorum and vote on several housekeeping issues.

In addition to the budget approval, Vance Miller, Julie Bare and Judy Selberg approved a $390,346 contract with Sunland Asphalt for parking lot work at the Kingman campus. The west side lot will be repaved, seal coated and striped before fall semester classes begin.

Diana Stithem will continue to serve as MCC’s interim president until the end of June. She will remain on board to assist with the presidential transition.

The next MCC governing board meeting is noon on Aug. 9 at the college’s North Mohave campus in Colorado City. The meeting will be telecast live at all of MCC’s campuses. In Havasu, the public is welcome to attend in room 508, which is in building 500.