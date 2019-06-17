RANTS & RAVES | June 18, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Is the country full? It’s overfull: Once again, Guzzardi uses skewed statistics to create fear and hatred toward immigrants. We need to stop the scare tactics and deal with immigration in a fair, legal, and compassionate way. This man gets paid for his exaggerated, mean-spirited opinions.

KUSD bond proposition: No, no, no, is there any more to say on this issue? This KUSD is out of control.

Mohave County supervisor testifies for uranium mining: Johnson and Gosar are selling out our water safety and the beauty of our Grand Canyon. Possible contamination of ground water and ruining the majesty of the canyon must be worth a lot to their corporate donors. Just say NO!

Lee Williams High School raises peace pole: Clubs and a pole to announce you’re for peace? How about pushing for the true teaching of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and most founder’s Christianity and the first church services in D.C. were held in government buildings? Jefferson always attended.

Mohave County supervisor testifies to Congress for uranium mining: Buster Johnson, and especially Paul Gosar, are short-sighted politicians. They prefer to exchange our beautiful pristine environments that are crucial to our species long term survival for nearly obsolete employment opportunities now, and a cold, barren country later. Such children.

Is the U.S. full? No, it’s overfull: Joe’s spot on. Try telling these actual facts to Democrats whose only goal is to get more third world people in, give them freebies in exchange for Democrat votes. One day, no one here will even know our founding, Constitution, and laws.

In response to T. Allen’s response to has Satan taken over:You might want to consider something called “intelligent design.” Ever think about the fact the moon and sun are exactly the right distance from Earth so we don’t burn or freeze and billions more similar “accidents?”

It’s not wise to sell the land at the airport: Hear, hear Mr. Palmer. Kudos to you, sir.

Could climate change and lower birth rates be linked? UCLA researcher says yes: Quite a stretch to link declining birth rate to global warming. Much easier to ascribe it to 60 million abortions since 1973.

KRMC survives federal funding cuts … this time: I get that KRMC does provide service to many poor people. I also know what they charge for hospital stays and services. I am still not understanding how they justify calling themselves “nonprofit.” Have you SEEN what they bill Medicare/Medicaid?

Helicopter crashes on roof of skyscraper: Interested as granddaughter works near this building. This poor pilot, having something to do with firefighters, made sure he didn’t hit/hurt anyone else when his helicopter had problems. May he rest in peace.

Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course: Who said golf wasn’t a family sport? Well, I was at the golf course this morning and saw 20 to 25 kids ages 8 to 12 who looked like they were getting ready to play.