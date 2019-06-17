OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 17
Weather  78.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Snake stows away in bag for trip to Hawaii from Florida

A southern black racer like the one pictured flew unnoticed in a man's bag from Florida to Hawaii. (Adobe Images)

A southern black racer like the one pictured flew unnoticed in a man's bag from Florida to Hawaii. (Adobe Images)

Originally Published: June 17, 2019 7:28 p.m.

HONOLULU (AP) - A snake stowed away in a man's bag and remained undetected until it completed the trip from Florida to Hawaii, officials said.

The southern black racer snake slithered out of the man's backpack when he arrived on Maui Monday, KGMB-TV reported Wednesday. Snakes have no natural predators in Hawaii and pose a threat to Hawaii's native species.

The 20-year-old Virginia man was not aware of the animal until it emerged after he arrived at a vacation rental property in the community of Pukalani, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The non-venomous snake measured about a foot long and a quarter-inch in diameter, officials said.

The property owner told the visitor that snakes are illegal in Hawaii and alerted police, who captured the snake along with state Department of Land and Natural Resources personnel.

The man said he did not intentionally bring the racer snake when he traveled from Florida, where the species is common and can grow up to 6 feet in length.

The snake is expected to be transferred to Oahu, officials said.

Owning or knowingly transporting illegal pets is a felony in Hawaii punishable by a $200,000 fine and up to three years in prison.

Visitors may not understand "the threat that snakes pose to our community and our unique environment," said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture.

"It is fortunate that the owner of the rental was aware of the seriousness of the snake being transported to Hawaii and took appropriate action and reported it," Shimabukuro-Geiser said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Havasu police: Former autopsy tech gave landlord keys in urine-filled bag, left snake behind
Strange, But True | NASA will fly you to the sun – or at least your name
Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile
Threatened snake long gone from Colorado River reappears
USDA to return for second round of feral pig extermination at Havasu refuge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News