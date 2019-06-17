Strange But True | Attempt at Great Salt Lake to break float record falls short

MAGNA, Utah (AP) – A gathering at the Great Salt Lake in hopes of making it into the record books fell way short.

Utah park officials invited people to a beach on the lake’s south end Saturday in an attempt to set the world record for the largest number of people floating together, unassisted, in a line at one time. The lake’s high salinity makes it easy to float on the water.

According to the Guinness World Records website , Argentina holds the current record after 1,941 people successfully floated together on the surface of Lago Epecuén de Carhué in 2017.

Utah State Parks manager Jim Wells said only about 300 people showed up for Saturday’s event but “everybody had fun (and) it ended up being a beautiful day.”

2 convicted for tossing horse lubricant and glitter on cops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two Oregon protesters have been sentenced to five days in jail for throwing horse lubricant mixed with gold glitter on two police officers at a protest.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says the defendants were protesting against a rally organized by a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer when the officers asked to see what was in two 4-gallon buckets they were carrying.

Prosecutors say Robert Majure and Tristan instead sprayed the slimy liquid on the officers and ran.

Prosecutors say the two attempted to “fist bump” in celebration after they were arrested and cuffed in a patrol car.

A jury convicted them of harassment and acquitted them of a charge of disorderly conduct.

Horse lubricant is a gel used in obstetric and rectal procedures on large animals.