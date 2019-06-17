OFFERS
Mon, June 17
Swaskegame Post 14 donates $1,450 to World War I monument restoration

The restoration effort for the World War 1 monument at Mohave County Superior Court recently received $1,450 from American Legion Post 14. Pictured from left to right are Roberta Dockery of Auxiliary Unit 14; Wayne Faris-Adjutant of Squadron 14 Sons of the American Legion; Dana Brock-President of Unit 14; Ben Leith of the Devil Dogs and Rebecca Faris-Adjutant of Legion Post 14. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The American Legion Family of Swaskegame Post 14 recently presented checks totaling $1,450 to the AZ Military Order of Devil Dogs for Kingman’s World War I Memorial restoration project.

“The American Legion began by and for the veterans of World War I,” Rebecca Faris wrote in a news release. “Our Legion Family is proud to be able to support this project and we appreciate the Devil Dogs taking the lead for this restoration.”

A rededication ceremony is set for noon Saturday, June 29 at the monument located in front of Mohave County Superior Court, 401 E. Spring St.

Information provided by American Legion Post 14

