Swaskegame Post 14 donates $1,450 to World War I monument restoration

KINGMAN – The American Legion Family of Swaskegame Post 14 recently presented checks totaling $1,450 to the AZ Military Order of Devil Dogs for Kingman’s World War I Memorial restoration project.

“The American Legion began by and for the veterans of World War I,” Rebecca Faris wrote in a news release. “Our Legion Family is proud to be able to support this project and we appreciate the Devil Dogs taking the lead for this restoration.”

A rededication ceremony is set for noon Saturday, June 29 at the monument located in front of Mohave County Superior Court, 401 E. Spring St.

Information provided by American Legion Post 14