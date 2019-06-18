Clean City Commissions talks recycling changes
KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will continue to discuss a few items that remain under old business in addition to changes to Kingman’s EZ Recycling Drop Program at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Items that remain on the agenda for discussion and consideration by commissioners include one pertaining to promoting community involvement in clean-ups and other CCC activities. At May’s meeting, commissioners discussed focusing more on education.
Also taking place at last month’s meeting was a discussion on expanding the Adopt-a-Block program to include parks and trails. Those talks will continue Thursday.
Changes have been made to the City’s EZ Drop Recycling Program, with all bins being relocated to the Public Works facility at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. Commissioners are also recommending an end to the curbside recycling pilot program, and the matter will go to Council during work session Sept. 3. Updates on these changes will be provided at the meeting.
Under new business, the commission will begin talking about composting. That discussion will be led by Wastewater Superintendent Keelan Yarbrough, who will speak to biosolids and composting programs at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Also included under new business are the consideration of an applicant to the commission and the appointment of a chairperson and vice chairperson.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- The end of ‘wishful recycling’
- Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
- Suspected arsonist arrested after 6 year investigation
- Obituary
- MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail
- Woman tries to drive away from arrest in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
19
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
21
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*