Clean City Commissions talks recycling changes

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will continue to discuss a few items that remain under old business in addition to changes to Kingman’s EZ Recycling Drop Program at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Items that remain on the agenda for discussion and consideration by commissioners include one pertaining to promoting community involvement in clean-ups and other CCC activities. At May’s meeting, commissioners discussed focusing more on education.

Also taking place at last month’s meeting was a discussion on expanding the Adopt-a-Block program to include parks and trails. Those talks will continue Thursday.

Changes have been made to the City’s EZ Drop Recycling Program, with all bins being relocated to the Public Works facility at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. Commissioners are also recommending an end to the curbside recycling pilot program, and the matter will go to Council during work session Sept. 3. Updates on these changes will be provided at the meeting.

Under new business, the commission will begin talking about composting. That discussion will be led by Wastewater Superintendent Keelan Yarbrough, who will speak to biosolids and composting programs at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Also included under new business are the consideration of an applicant to the commission and the appointment of a chairperson and vice chairperson.

Information provided by the City of Kingman