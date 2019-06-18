Havasu police: Man kills himself in front of officers during domestic violence call

Lake Havasu City police say a man is dead after he shot himself in front of officers.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Tom Gray, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a house in the 3300 block of Tomahawk Drive around 10:55 a.m. Monday. Officers learned a 38-year-old man had a firearm, so they set up a perimeter around the house. A short while later, he came out of the house with the firearm pointed at his head. He then shot himself in front of the officers and died at the scene.

The man hasn't yet been identified by police.

Gray said no officers fired their weapons during the incident and an outside investigation won't be required. No other injuries were reported.