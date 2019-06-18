OFFERS
Tue, June 18
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Horoscopes | June 19, 2019

Originally Published: June 18, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Birthdays: Macklemore, 36; Zoe Saldana, 41; Jean Dujardin, 47; Paula Abdul, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When faced with an obstacle, don’t let anger and frustration take over. Keep in mind you are in charge of your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Putting your energy where it counts will pay off and bring you the recognition you deserve for a job well done. A positive change will help you ease stress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Redo something you aren’t happy with. If you take a hands-on approach and make physical alterations that fit your agenda, you’ll be able to take advantage of an opportunity to share something special with someone you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stand out in the crowd, and make suggestions that will counter interference or negativity that you face along the way. Trust your instincts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll stumble across something appealing if you take part in events that offer insight into cutting-edge technology or techniques that you can put to good use. An opportunity to connect with someone in a critical position looks promising.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on what’s doable and the people who can help you get things moving in the right direction. Embrace change, leave the past behind you and enjoy the rewards you deserve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let negativity bring you down or let people who lack vision stand in your way. Venture into the future with optimism, and search for those who offer support.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a different path if the one you’ve been traveling down isn’t paying off. Surround yourself with people who are qualified and show interest in what you are doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Evaluate your relationship with the people who have the most influence on your life and the choices you make. Weed out those who tempt you, and recognize those looking out for your best interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do whatever it takes to bring about favorable changes at home and to the relationships that are important to you. A joint effort will lead to a bright future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone manipulate you emotionally. Reject an ultimatum, and do what’s best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Recognize what needs to be done. Take the role of a leader, stand tall and don’t stop until you reach your goal.

