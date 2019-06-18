Little League: Kingman North 8-10 All Stars take down Kingman

KINGMAN – Kingman North Little League made its presence known Monday night in the first round of the 8-10 All Stars Tournament.

That fact was especially true in the second inning as Kingman North sent 21 batters to the plate and 16 scored on the way to a 24-5 victory over Kingman Little League at Southside Park.

Photo Gallery 8-10 All Stars Tournament - Kingman North vs. Kingman The Kingman North 8-10 All Stars kicked off tournament play with a decisive 24-5 win over Kingman Monday evening at Southside Park. Photos by Beau Bearden.

“That first inning is always tough for a lot of the kids because they are young players,” said Kingman North manager Steve Lewandowski. “But once they settled in and started having better at-bats, they started driving the ball and seeing the ball better.”

Kingman North’s No. 7 hitter Logan Munn started off the second frame with a walk and it was just the beginning of an offensive onslaught.

Every hitter scored at least a run in the big inning and Canton Collins was an instrumental part of the success with two hits and four RBIs.

“It was fun,” Collins said. “We just kept getting hits and coming in to score runs.”

Devon Dubay added a two-run triple in the frame, while Drew Doughty racked up three RBIs. Logan Munn and Pax McFayden each drove in a run to round out the top performers in the second inning.

“They’ve worked hard to get here,” Lewandowski said. “We’ve spent a lot of time in those batting cages. And it played out well.”

It may not have played out as well for Kingman, but the squad showed it can also hit the ball.

Evan Galindo finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while Eli Drybread drove in two runs. Ryan Osterman and Bryce Hamlin each tallied an RBI to round out the top performers.

“We had one bad inning – the game got away from us,” said Kingman manager Jason Elsbury. “The thing these boys need to focus on is how they respond. Do they come out flat the next game? Do they come out ready to play and ready to win?”

Kingman will have its chance to prove that against the loser of Bullhead City-Blythe at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Field 3. It will be an elimination contest and Kingman will need to win three more games to get back in the winner’s bracket and a potential rematch with Kingman North.

“I would love to face them in the championship game,” Elsbury said. “I would love to.”

If Kingman North wants to advance that far, it will have to do so without its manager. Lewandowski is suspended for the next two games after 8-year-old pitcher DeMarcus Walema was left in the game past his allotted 50 pitches.

“I can come back for the championship game,” Lewandowski said. “So my boys just need to come out, do what they do and win the next two. So I can get back here.”

Kingman North’s first step in winning for their coach is a 6 p.m. contest Tuesday against Lake Havasu City on Field 4.