Map shows Arizona free of short-term drought

(Graphic courtesy of United States Drought Monitor)

FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 7:22 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Arizona is out of drought for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The mosaics of yellow, orange and red that highlight the location and intensity of drought in Arizona disappeared this past week from the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map produced by the National Drought Migration Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And while that sounds promising, experts say it’s not a sign that all is well with water in the state or that people aren’t grappling with long-term drying trends.

“For meteorologists, that’s a statement of where we are now, but it’s not a statement of the future, of where we’re going,” said Brian Klimowski, who heads the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. “It looks like we’re headed in a good direction and should maintain the status for a while, but the weather can be quite fickle.”

The map is updated every Thursday, factoring in precipitation, temperatures and impacts on the land from the week before.

Nationwide, about 4% of the U.S. is in moderate to extreme drought, one of the smallest footprints since the drought monitor was created 20 years ago. Conditions across much of the West also have improved over the past year.

Nevada and Utah are free of drought. New Mexico has improved, but still has a large pocket of moderate, long-term drought along the western part of the state.

Above-average snow and rainfall, along with cooler temperatures into the spring helped lift Arizona out of short-term drought.

Reservoirs that people rely on for drinking water and recreation have been rising quickly. Still, the melting mountain snowpack won’t fill all of them, including Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border that both states heavily rely on for drinking water and agriculture.

