Obituary | Dylan Ross Winning

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dylan Ross Winning, loving father and son, whom went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 16, 2019. Dylan was born June 28, 1977 in Corona, California to David Winning and Patt Philley and spent most of his childhood on the island of Kauai until 1994, when he moved to Kingman.

Dylan is survived by his mother; Patt Philley, stepfather; Gary Philley, sisters; Stacy Sanchez and Tory Philley, daughter; Trinity Glentz, and countless friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his father; David Winning, grandparents; John and Velma Terebesi and Ivan and Jean Vaughan.

He loved sports, especially BMX racing and boogie boarding. He truly enjoyed life and sharing it with his family and numerous friends. Dylan was a joy to have around and always brightened the lives of others. He will forever be missed by all whom knew him and will never be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Dylan will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Centennial Park in Kingman, Arizona at Ramada #2.