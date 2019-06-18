Route 66 Rotary hosts paramedic John Rodriguez
KINGMAN – John Rodriguez, a paramedic with Western Air Rescue, spoke at the May 31 Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club meeting where he shed some light on his profession.
Western Air Rescue is a division of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. It has provided rescue services for more than 45 years.
There are three Western Air Rescue pilots and three paramedics in the Kingman area who not only respond locally, but also to Utah, Nevada and California when necessary.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
