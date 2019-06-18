Sons of American Veterans offer ‘freedom of mobility’
KINGMAN – The Sons of American Veterans in Fort Mohave want to hear from local, disabled veterans who could benefit from the “freedom of mobility.”
The Sons of American Veterans, Fort Mohave, have been raising funds to purchase an Action Track Wheelchair that will go to a disabled veteran in the area.
“Please send us an essay on how this chair would benefit you,” the organization wrote in a press release. “Please include your name and contact information, how you lost your mobility, branch and dates of service.”
Essays can be sent to Scott Hayes with the Sons of American Veterans at 4587 S. Calle Del Media, Fort Mohave, Arizona 86426.
Applicants must have a DD214 and an honorable discharge in order to be considered for the wheelchair.
Information provided by Sons of American Veterans, Fort Mohave
