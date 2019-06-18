State Department makes sure each county can confirm citizenship
KINGMAN – A curious little agenda item caught the attention of Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, causing an interesting exchange during the Monday, June 17 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Gould pulled the item from the consent agenda and requested an overview of the so-called SAVE program, which with this year becomes part of each county’s operations.
Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements is a program managed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which allows various agencies direct access to the USCIS system.
Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair explained the program is used to verify if a person who attempts to register to vote, but fails to provide adequate paperwork, is in fact an American citizen. The occasions when the county has had to use this mechanism is extremely rare.
The SAVE program was available to the county before, but now each county will have a direct access, Blair explained. She herself didn’t have a chance to use it yet, but there is one case she is planning to use the mechanism in the future for.
“Usually we receive all the information we need,” she said. “If we don’t get all the paperwork, we send the letter. Only after doing that, we would use the program. That happens very rarely in Mohave County.”
Blair is not sure why the U.S. Secretary of State’s office made the change.
The SAVE program is also being used to verify if a person is eligible to receive various benefits.
“This screening process is already used by one-third of public housing agencies and needs only to be expanded to end the “ineligible” loophole,” wrote Republican politician and enemy of “the welfare state” Newt Gingrich in his recent column for Newsweek.
But many Democrats are concerned with the Trump administration being so interested in the issue of citizenship, especially in the context of the possibility of adding “the citizenship” question to the 2020 census.
