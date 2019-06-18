OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 18
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State Department makes sure each county can confirm citizenship

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors pulled an item from the consent agenda surrounding the SAVE Program during its meeting Monday, June 17. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors pulled an item from the consent agenda surrounding the SAVE Program during its meeting Monday, June 17. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – A curious little agenda item caught the attention of Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, causing an interesting exchange during the Monday, June 17 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Gould pulled the item from the consent agenda and requested an overview of the so-called SAVE program, which with this year becomes part of each county’s operations.

Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements is a program managed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which allows various agencies direct access to the USCIS system.

Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair explained the program is used to verify if a person who attempts to register to vote, but fails to provide adequate paperwork, is in fact an American citizen. The occasions when the county has had to use this mechanism is extremely rare.

The SAVE program was available to the county before, but now each county will have a direct access, Blair explained. She herself didn’t have a chance to use it yet, but there is one case she is planning to use the mechanism in the future for.

“Usually we receive all the information we need,” she said. “If we don’t get all the paperwork, we send the letter. Only after doing that, we would use the program. That happens very rarely in Mohave County.”

Blair is not sure why the U.S. Secretary of State’s office made the change.

The SAVE program is also being used to verify if a person is eligible to receive various benefits.

“This screening process is already used by one-third of public housing agencies and needs only to be expanded to end the “ineligible” loophole,” wrote Republican politician and enemy of “the welfare state” Newt Gingrich in his recent column for Newsweek.

But many Democrats are concerned with the Trump administration being so interested in the issue of citizenship, especially in the context of the possibility of adding “the citizenship” question to the 2020 census.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2020 Census: ‘If you want more potholes, don’t be counted’
Citizenship question will likely be part of 2020 census and could cost Mohave County dollars
Supervisors OK using NAU students for health programs
Fair Association has a year to prove itself
Mohave County supervisors set to approve most Republican precinct committeeman applications

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News