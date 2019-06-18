OFFERS
Tue, June 18
State expands teaching academy at universities, enrollment doubled

Arizona Teachers Academy program waives tuition and fees for students who agree to teach in an Arizona public school after they graduate. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Teachers Academy is in its second year and the Arizona Board of Regents released a report Friday, June 14 announcing how the program performed during 2018-2019.

The program addresses the teacher shortage in Arizona by removing the financial burden of getting an education. The program waives tuition fees for students who agree to teach in an Arizona public school after graduating.

In addition, students have access to support services during and after completion of their program. Support services include university partnerships with school districts, and new teacher induction and mentoring to improve retention outcomes.

Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona have the program in place. The regent’s report stated more than double the students (464 students) were enrolled during 2018-2019 than 2017-2018 (221 students).

According to the report, 276 students attended ASU, 160 attended NAU and 28 attended UA. A total of 120 graduates from the academy taught in an Arizona public school as part of the agreement.

Roger Jacks, Kingman Unified School District superintendent, said the district hasn’t seen any of those teachers yet, but would expect some later on and expects the same quality of teacher.

“The first thing that will do, hopefully, is put more teacher candidates in our applicant pool,” said Susan Chan, Kingman Academy of Learning executive director. “The number of teacher applications we have been getting has slowed down considerably over the last four years.”

Chan also added that young students bring a variety of new teaching ideas and excitement to schools.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced during his State of the State address that the budget includes $15 million to expand the Arizona Teachers Academy to build the next generation of Arizona teachers. The program is expected to grow to about 3,000 students.

ASU is expected to receive $4.9 million, NAU $4.2 million and UA $1 million from the budget.

