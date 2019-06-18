OFFERS
Tue, June 18
The time to think about being in an active shooting scenario is now
It is essential for survival to know what to do should the unimaginable happen

Mass shootings at schools and festivals are part of America’s reality, forcing agencies, schools and private companies to consider, next to fire drills, active shooter scenario training. (Photo courtesy of the Kingman Police Department)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mass shootings at schools and festivals are part of America’s reality, forcing agencies, schools and private companies to consider, next to fire drills, active shooter scenario training. The Daily Miner checked with both the Kingman Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office how one should behave when dealing with an active aggressor/shooter and their answers were consistent.

“We live in a day and age when things like that are happening more and more,” said Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper who does not recall a situation of real mass danger in the area, some unruly behavior at sports events being the biggest problem.

“Get down or run,” replied Lt. Stephen Padilla from the sheriff’s office almost automatically. “We teach three things: Run, if you can. Hide, if you can’t run or you are trapped, then barricade yourself.”

Fighting is the last option and is recommended only if both plan “A” (run) and “B” (hide) failed.

“Of course, everything depends on a situation,” Padilla said. “Every situation and every person is different.”

“Imagine unimaginable,” Cooper recommends. “In your workplace, and in any public places. Think about what you would do, here and now, if someone pulled out a knife or a gun. Role-play it. Check if you know where the emergency exists are.

Cooper advises the same principles Kingman police uses. Escaping is always the preferred solution. If that’s not an option, it is time to barricade, making yourself physically unavailable to the aggressor.

Fighting is the last resort, Cooper confirmed, and even though NRA certified instructor and owner of Kingman Force on Force Gianluca Zanna generally agrees with that order, he also thinks combat is sometimes underestimated.

“Running is not always the best answer,” Zanna said. “Everybody runs in different directions and hides under desks. That first opens a huge field of fire, and then the shooter can take people one by one, like ducks.”

In that scenario, especially in a workplace where people know each other, it’s better to stick together, to combat, to yell, to shock your opponent, using all psychological tricks possible, according to Zanna.

“You are always armed,” he said. “Your body is your weapon.”

Zanna also pleaded for businesses and agencies to stop limiting the right of people to defend themselves, referring to the “no weapons allowed” sign on The Daily Miner’s door. He doesn’t recommend for places to advertise as gun free zones because evil cowards who hide behind the gun think of them as an opportunity.

“At the same time, you disarm all the right people,” he said.

