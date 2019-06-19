Arts commission budget allows for grants statewide

KINGMAN – Arizona Commission on the Arts received $2.2 million dedicated to the arts in the state. Two million dollars of the budget is going toward the general fund appropriation, which supports the commission’s statewide grant making activities.

Grants are available to art organizations and schools. In the past Kingman Center for the Arts, Kingman Area Books are Magic Festival and Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra have been awarded.

Art organizations in rural Arizona can take advantage of the grants offered.

Steve Wilcox, Arizona Commission on the Arts communications director, said rural communities are very important for the agency and are doing more traveling to increase geographically its grant making.

Back in February, the commission came to Kingman and provided an information session about applying for grants.

Currently there are two grant applications open, the Arts Learning Collaboration Grant and Lifelong Arts Engagement Grant. The Arts Learning Collaboration Grant is for Arizona PreK-12 schools or school districts to help advance arts learning in schools. The Lifelong Arts Engagement Grant can provide funds to nonprofit organizations that encourage meaningful art experiences in the community for members of any age.

Another way the commission reaches out to rural Arizona is through its program AZ Creative Communities Institute. The program offers small teams in different communities across the state to explore creative ways to positively impact the community.

“It empowers communities and looks at art resources,” he said.



Wilcox said there aren’t any AZCCI team currently near Kingman. The closest one, according to the commission’s website, is Flagstaff.

More information about the grants is available at azarts.gov/grants.