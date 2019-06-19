OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 19
Weather  87.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

BLM implements fire restrictions in Colorado River District, including Kingman

Dry conditions heighten the danger for brush fires. Bureau of Land Management is implementing fire restrictions starting Friday, June 20 throughout its Colorado River District. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Dry conditions heighten the danger for brush fires. Bureau of Land Management is implementing fire restrictions starting Friday, June 20 throughout its Colorado River District. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: June 19, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Starting today (Friday, June 20) the Bureau of Land Management is implementing fire restrictions within its Colorado River District.

This district is composed of 5.4 million acres of public lands in western Arizona that extend from southern Mohave County to Yuma, including a small strip of southeastern California.

Until the BLM lifts restrictions the following is prohibited on public lands: Building, maintaining, attending, or using fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where agency-built campfire rings and grills are provided; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site at least six feet in diameter that’s barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Also prohibited is welding or the use of any torch, metal cutting or grinding implement, fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary devices, which are prohibited year-round. At the Kingman office only, discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal law and regulations.

Valerie Gohlke, BLM public affairs spokeswoman, said the Colorado River District fire crew has responded to 33 fires this year. There were three major fires, Mittry Fire (approximately 1,300 acres); Beach Fire (approximately 55 acres) and Alamo Fire (approximately 140 acres).

When asked if conditions are worse this year than last year, Gohlke said it’s hard to say because some areas are greener from a very wet winter and spring and in others it’s very dry.

“We want to encourage the public to be ‘fire aware’ and expect to be in fire restrictions until we receive some moisture and the fire potential is lowered,” Gohlke said.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills or lanterns that include shut off valves are permitted when used in an area of at least six feet or more clear from flammable material such as grass and brush.

Anyone who violates the regulations shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. In addition, people will be liable to the U.S. for damages through either an administrative process of in U.S. federal court.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

BLM announces fire restrictions
BLM implements fire restrictions on Colorado River District public lands
BLM to set fire restrictions Thursday
District officials remind public of fire restrictions in effect
BLM announces fire restrictions for Northern AZ

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
21
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News