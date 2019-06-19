BLM implements fire restrictions in Colorado River District, including Kingman

KINGMAN – Starting today (Friday, June 20) the Bureau of Land Management is implementing fire restrictions within its Colorado River District.

This district is composed of 5.4 million acres of public lands in western Arizona that extend from southern Mohave County to Yuma, including a small strip of southeastern California.



Until the BLM lifts restrictions the following is prohibited on public lands: Building, maintaining, attending, or using fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where agency-built campfire rings and grills are provided; smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site at least six feet in diameter that’s barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Also prohibited is welding or the use of any torch, metal cutting or grinding implement, fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary devices, which are prohibited year-round. At the Kingman office only, discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal law and regulations.

Valerie Gohlke, BLM public affairs spokeswoman, said the Colorado River District fire crew has responded to 33 fires this year. There were three major fires, Mittry Fire (approximately 1,300 acres); Beach Fire (approximately 55 acres) and Alamo Fire (approximately 140 acres).

When asked if conditions are worse this year than last year, Gohlke said it’s hard to say because some areas are greener from a very wet winter and spring and in others it’s very dry.

“We want to encourage the public to be ‘fire aware’ and expect to be in fire restrictions until we receive some moisture and the fire potential is lowered,” Gohlke said.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills or lanterns that include shut off valves are permitted when used in an area of at least six feet or more clear from flammable material such as grass and brush.

Anyone who violates the regulations shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. In addition, people will be liable to the U.S. for damages through either an administrative process of in U.S. federal court.